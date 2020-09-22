4189 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Climbs To 1,88,311
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 4189 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,88,311.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4189 cases have been reported today out of which 1736 are local cases while the rest 2453 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
New Positive Cases: 4189
In quarantine: 2453
Local contacts: 1736
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 107
2. Balasore: 150
3. Bargarh: 128
4. Bhadrak: 34
5. Balangir: 114
6. Boudh: 77
7. Cuttack: 586
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 54
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 35
12. Jagatsinghpur: 104
13. Jajpur: 187
14. Jharsuguda: 84
15. Kalahandi: 105
16. Kandhamal: 74
17. Kendrapada: 126
18. Keonjhar: 33
19. Khurda: 712
20. Koraput: 63
21. Malkangiri: 72
22. Mayurbhanj: 174
23. Nawarangpur: 75
24. Nayagarh: 82
25. Nuapada: 58
26. Puri: 265
27. Rayagada: 29
28. Sambalpur: 113
29. Sonepur: 90
30. Sundargarh: 201
31. State Pool: 243