Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 4189 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,88,311.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4189 cases have been reported today out of which 1736 are local cases while the rest 2453 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

New Positive Cases: 4189

In quarantine: 2453

Local contacts: 1736

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 107

2. Balasore: 150

3. Bargarh: 128

4. Bhadrak: 34

5. Balangir: 114

6. Boudh: 77

7. Cuttack: 586

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 54

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 35

12. Jagatsinghpur: 104

13. Jajpur: 187

14. Jharsuguda: 84

15. Kalahandi: 105

16. Kandhamal: 74

17. Kendrapada: 126

18. Keonjhar: 33

19. Khurda: 712

20. Koraput: 63

21. Malkangiri: 72

22. Mayurbhanj: 174

23. Nawarangpur: 75

24. Nayagarh: 82

25. Nuapada: 58

26. Puri: 265

27. Rayagada: 29

28. Sambalpur: 113

29. Sonepur: 90

30. Sundargarh: 201

31. State Pool: 243