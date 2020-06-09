Do you want a central government job? If yes, there is an opportunity for you to get one. There are 4166 vacancies in India Post Office.

The India Post Office has invited applications for recruitment of 4166 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in Haryana, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Eligible candidates can apply for India Post GDS Recruitment till July 7, 2020.

Out of 4166 GDS vacancies, 724 posts will be filled for the Uttarakhand Postal Circle while 2834 post will be filled for MP Postal Circle and the remaining 608 vacancies for Haryana Postal Circle.

Here are the details:

Last date of registration and fee payment: July 7, 2020

Salary: Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 12,000/-

Eligibility Criteria: The candidates should have passed the 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Class.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category)

Application Fee: Rs 100 for UR/OBC/EWS Male/Transman

No Fee for SC/ST/Female/Transwoman/PWD

Interested candidates can click here to visit the India Post official website and get more details.