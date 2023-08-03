4156 booked for drinking in public places in Bhubaneswar in July

Bhubaneswar: As many as 4156 defaulters have been booked for drinking in public places in different areas of the Bhubaneswar City in July-2023. A total fine of Rs 20,99,100 also was collected from the offenders.

The Commisionerate Police booked the defaulters after conducting raids at different places of the State Capital city based on information provided by the residents.

In June, 2023 a total of 4191 persons were booked while a fine of Rs 20,96,000 was imposed on them.

As part of its zero tolerance against street crimes and the safe city drive, the City Police has issued a WhatsApp number (7077798111) for the people to provide information about crimes being committed within Bhubaneswar. People also have been advised to share information relating to drugs and ‘daadaabati’ (extortion).