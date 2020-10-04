Covid
4108 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recoveries cross 2 lakh mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : Odisha has crossed the landmark of 2 lakh Covid recoveries with the discharge of 4108 Covid-19 patients on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family welfare Department.

While 721 Covid-19 patients from Khordha have recovered, 492 patients from Cuttack have  been cured today.

The other recoveries includes 212 from Jajpur, 186 from Angul, 154 from Jharsuguda, 143 from Jagatsinghpur, 139 from Mayurbhanj, 128 from Sambalpur, 118 from Nuapada, 117 from Kalahandi, 117 from Keonjhar, 116 from Balasore, 116 from Sundargarh, 114 from Bargarh, 107 from Kendrapara, 89 from Nabarangpur, 80 from Balangir, 75 from Dhenkanal, 73 from Koraput, 73 from Sonepur, 71 from Kandhamal, 67 from Ganjam, 64 from Rayagada, 55 from Puri, 50 from Nayagarh, 44 from Boudh, 40 from Gajapati, 34 from Malkangiri, 16 from Bhadrak, 8 from Deogarh and 289 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,02,302, the  Health Dept tweeted.

