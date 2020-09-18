4101 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recovery reach 137567
Bhubaneswar: Another 4101 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
As many as 782 Covid-19 patients from Khordha district, highest in the state, recovered today, said the Tweet by the H & FW Department of the State.
The other recovered cases of the day include 550 from Cuttack, 298 from Puri, 193 from Balangir, 169 from Jajpur, 132 from Kendrapara, 121 from Sonepur, 115 from Jagatsinghpur, 115 from Nabarangpur, 112 from Nuapada, 102 from Kandhamal, 98 from Ganjam, 94 from Bargarh, 89 from Rayagada, 80 from Balasore, 78 from Sambalpur, 77 from Bhadrak, 77 from Keonjhar, 75 from Koraput, 71 from Kalahandi, 59 from Jharsuguda, 52 from Dhenkanal, 49 from Mayurbhanj, 47 from Nayagarh, 38 from Boudh, 34 from Malkangiri, 25 from Gajapati, 23 from Sundergarh, 16 from Angul, 10 from Deogarh and 320 from State Pool, according to the Health Department.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1, 37, 567 according to the Health Department tweeted.
