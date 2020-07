Cuttack: Forty-one new COVID19 positive cases have been reported from Odisha’s Cuttack city today. With the new cases the tally has increased to 453 actives said Cutack Municipal Corporation (CMC)

Among the cases 12 are institutional quarantine, 2 are local contacts and 27 are home quarantine cases. Further contact tracing, testing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway.

Details are as follows: