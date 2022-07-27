41 Assistant Public Prosecutors join Odisha Government

Bhubaneswar: Everyone is equal before law. This should not just remain a maxim. The poorest of the poor should experience it and should have absolute faith in our justice delivery system.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said this while addressing an orientation programme for newly recruited Assistant Public Prosecutors on virtual platform. A programme was organised at Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan for the orientation.

Congratulating the APPs the CM called upon them devote whole heartedly to serve people and help realize our vision of a just and equitable society.

He said that most of the new recruits are highly qualified having varied experience in different courts of the state. This augurs well for the delivery of justice, he added saying that he is sure; the APPs will put in their best efforts in the service of the poor and the disadvantaged.

Saying that the conviction rate in Odisha needs further improvement, he added that Technology is one of the most significant components of our 5T initiative and it is being applied to provide justice in a quick and transparent manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for home Tusharkanti Behera advised the new recruits to work with honesty and transparency. He outlined the efforts of the government for quick delivery of justice.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra asked the APPs to work earnestly to win the trust and confidence of the clients who mostly belong to the disadvantaged section of society.

Sharing their experience, Gitanjali Nayak, Sarbajit Srichandan and Lalita Patra, new APPs said that they are happy with the technology based recruitment and choice locking system for posting. They appreciated the transparency in the system.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme.

In his welcome address, ACS Home Sanjeev Chopra said the recruitment will help strengthen the criminal justice system in the state. Director Public Prosecution offered the vote of thanks.