40th All Odisha Commerce Conference Inaugurated at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: Prof. Ganeshi Lal, His Excellency the Governor of Odisha inaugurated the 40th All Odisha Commerce Conference (AOCC) at KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar on December 20, 2019.

Emphasizing on ethical business practice, Prof. Lal said that commerce without ethics is one of the seven social sins listed by Mahatma Gandhi. “Our potentiality and performance have to be combined together for the betterment of humanity at large”, the Governor remarked, while stressing on human management and emotional management to create responsibility.

“As far as commerce and business are concerned, there are primarily four subjects; i.e., management, relationship, transformation process and development of leadership qualities. If put together, more than 90% of the world’s content on commerce and business relates to these four subjects,” he added.

Gracing the conference as Guest of Honour, Prof. Ashok Kumar Das, Vice Chairman, OSHEC said, “The entire world is looking at the livelihood generation. This has made commerce a binding force amongst all the disciplines today”.

There is a gloomy scenario in terms of enrollment into commerce stream in rural colleges, Prof. Das informed. He advocated adequate counseling and mental exercise to motivate the countryside students to pursue commerce education. The Odisha Commerce Association is the competent organization to do this, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC, KIIT and Conference Secretary said, commerce is a system for engineering knowledge, skill, and intellect. While the social system should be robust, the outcome should be such that the people would get benefits from it. It is seen that all the fields of education are solely connected to commerce education, she added.

Presiding over the Conference, Prof. Prabodh Kumar Hota, Head & Dean, Faculty of Commerce, Utkal University & President, AOCA suggested including Commerce in School Curriculum.

“We have to transform ourselves and go beyond the conventional teaching methods. Commerce Education is dynamic, circumstantial and requires a lot of practice”, he stated.

Major Dr. S. A. Taher, Principal, V. N. College, Jajpur and General Secretary, AOCA placed the Annual Report of the association.

Many professors of commerce who have pioneered the Commerce Education were felicitated by the Governor and other guests on the occasion. Prof. Malay K. Mohanty, Managing Editor, OJC; and Prof. Jayanta Kumar Parida, Director, QAC, KIIT, and Organising Secretary also spoke at the inaugural ceremony.

The two-day meet assumes added significance as it is being held in the Golden Jubilee year of Odisha Commerce Association. An International Seminar on ‘Global Business: Emerging Issues and Challenges’ is also being held on the sidelines.

The 40th AOCC and International Seminar will set the tone for the 72nd All India Commerce Conference of Indian Commerce Association (ICA), which will commence here on Sunday.

This is for the first time that Odisha and KIIT are hosting academic meets of this magnitude in the field of commerce.