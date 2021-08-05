40kg ganja seized in Odisha, 3 arrested

Boudh: The Odisha police seized 40 kg of Ganja at Boudh district of Odisha and arrested three persons in this connection.

Based on a reliable information, the Manamunda intercepted a Hyundai Verna car and conducted a raid.

During the raid, the Manamunda police seized the huge amount of ganja from the spot.

The worth of seized ganja is estimated to be lakhs of rupees. The cops also seized three accused from the spot.

Later, the Manamunda police have registered a case and started a probe into the matter.