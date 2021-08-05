40kg ganja seized in Odisha, 3 arrested

By WCE 7
ganja seized in odisha

Boudh: The Odisha police seized 40 kg of Ganja at Boudh district of Odisha and arrested three persons in this connection.

Based on a reliable information, the Manamunda intercepted a Hyundai Verna car and conducted a raid.

Related News

230 Kgs ganja seized in Redhakhol of Sambalpur district, 3…

Ganja worth Rs 5 lakh seized in capital city of Odisha, 3…

During the raid, the Manamunda police seized the huge amount of ganja from the spot.

The worth of seized ganja is estimated to be lakhs of rupees. The cops also seized three accused from the spot.

Later, the Manamunda police have registered a case and started a probe into the matter.

You might also like
State

Bhitarkanika national park in Odisha reopens today for visitors

State

Youth meets watery grave in Cuttack of Odisha

State

2 civilians critically injured in landmine blast near Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

State

Mo Sarkar: 4 Odisha police suspended for taking bribe In Kalahandi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.