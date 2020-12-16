covid tally in odisha
407 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,24,796

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 407 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,24,796.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 60
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 20

6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 25
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Ganjam: 7
11. Jagatsinghpur: 6
12. Jajpur: 8
13. Jharsuguda: 7
14. Kalahandi: 6
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 9
17. Keonjhar: 6
18. Khurda: 46
19. Koraput: 7
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 24
22. Nayagarh: 2

23. Nuapada: 8
24. Puri: 18
25. Sambalpur: 26
26. Sundargarh: 62
27. State Pool: 11

