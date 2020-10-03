Bhubaneswar: Another 4066 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID Hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family welfare Department.

As many as 648 Covid-19 patients have recovered from Khordha, while 521 persons have bben cured from the deadly virus from Cuttack, according to the Health Dept.

The other recoveries include 225 from Anugul, 181 from Jajapur, 167 from Sundargarh, 152 from Jagatsinghpur, 152 from Nuapada, 141 from Bargarh, 135 from Nabarangpur, 128 from Sambalpur,127 from Bhadrak, 119 from Baleswar, 114 from Mayurbhanj, 108 from Kandhamal , 106 from Kendrapara, 105 from Puri , 91 from Jharsuguda, 81 from Balangir, 65 from Keonjhar , 65 from Malkangiri , 61 from Rayagada , 61 from Sonepur, 60 from Ganjam ,60 from Kalahandi ,60 from Koraput ,59 from Boudh, 57 from Dhenkanal , 41 from Nayagarh, 14 from Deogarh ,13 from Gajapati and 149 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,98,194, the Health Dept tweeted.

