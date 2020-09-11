Bhubaneswar: A record 4061 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Friday, taking the number of those cured in the state to 112062 , informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Of the fresh recoveries in the state, 744 persons belong to Khordha, registering the highest recovered cases in the state today.

The other recoveries include 425 from Cuttack, 267 from Sundargarh, 244 from Bargarh, 240 from Mayurbhanj, 187 from Balasore, 185 from Jajapur, 179 from Kendrapara, 167 from Anugul, 157 from Ganjam, 132 from Puri, 130 from Bhadrak, 130 from Jagatsinghpur, 130 from Jharsuguda, 78 from Keonjhar, 77 from Sambalpur, 74 from Koraput, 74 from Nuapada, 59 from Nabarangpur, 50 from Dhenkanal, 48 from Nayagarh, 45 from Rayagada, 37 from Kalahandi, 33 from Balangir, 33 from Sonepur, 32 from Kandhamal, 31 from Boudh, 26 from Deogarh, 24 from Malkangiri and 23 from Gajapati.

“Odisha reaches another high in the fight against Covid with the recovery of 4061 Covid patients today,” the Health Dept tweeted.

