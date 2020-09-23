4052 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another 4052 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family welfare Department.
The fresh recoveries include 716 persons from Khordha, 378 from Cuttack, 182 from Sundargarh, 181 from Puri, 164 from Jagatsinghpur,152 from Jajapur, 150 from Jharsuguda, 146 from Rayagada, 138 from Mayurbhanj, 129 from Kendrapara, 128 from Sambalpur, 126 from Sonepur, 122 from Anugul, 121 from Nuapada, 111 from Balasore, 101 from Nabarangpur, 97 from Bargarh, 91 from Koraput, 83 from Keonjhar, 79 from Kalahandi, 72 from Kandhamal, 71 from Dhenkanal, 65 from Bhadrak, 55 from Ganjam, 45 from Nayagarh, 44 from Balangir, 36 from Malkangiri, 20 from Deogarh, 17 from Boudh, 15 from Gajapati and 217 from State Pool, according to the State Health Dept.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,57, 265, the Health Dept tweeted.
