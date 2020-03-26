Bhubaneswar: A total of 404 cases have been registered in Odisha for violations of regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 so far, State govt’s Chief Spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said on Thursday.

“Out of the total 404 cases, 380 cases have been registered for violation of nationwide lockdown where as 10 cases for violation of ‘home quarantine’ and 14 cases for other violations related to COVID-19,” Bagchi said.

Till Wednesday morning, as many as 149 cases were registered in the state for violations of regulations and guidelines related to the COVID-19.

A 21-day lockdown is in force across the country as a measure to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, two foreign-returned persons have been infected with deadly Coronavirus in the state. They are currently undergoing treatment separately at the Capital Hospital and AIIMS here. Their condition is reportedly stable, when the last reports came in.