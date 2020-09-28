Corona recoveries
Representational image

4014 more COVID patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries stand at 177585

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : Another 4014 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. All of them have been discharged  from different COVID Hospitals across the state, it added.

As many as 545 persons from Khordha, 404 from Cuttack, 298 from Puri, 212 from Jagatsinghpur, 167 from Jajapur, 159 from Mayurbhanj, 157 from Sambalpur, 143 from Anugul, 131 from Baleswar, 130 from Kandhamal,124 from Jharsuguda, 119 from Kendrapara, 113 from Bargarh, 113 from Boudh,90 from Kalahandi, 86 each from Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur, 81 from Koraput, 80 from Nuapada, 78 from Sonepur, 75 from Balangir, 73 each from Bhadrak and Keonjhar, 68 from Sundargarh, 53 from Malkangiri, 42 from Nayagarh, 41 each from Ganjam and Rayagada, 31 from Gajapati. 12 from Deogarh and 189 from State Pool have been recovered from Covid-19 today, according to the Health dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,77,585, the Health Dept tweeted.

