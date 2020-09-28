4014 more COVID patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries stand at 177585
Bhubaneswar : Another 4014 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. All of them have been discharged from different COVID Hospitals across the state, it added.
As many as 545 persons from Khordha, 404 from Cuttack, 298 from Puri, 212 from Jagatsinghpur, 167 from Jajapur, 159 from Mayurbhanj, 157 from Sambalpur, 143 from Anugul, 131 from Baleswar, 130 from Kandhamal,124 from Jharsuguda, 119 from Kendrapara, 113 from Bargarh, 113 from Boudh,90 from Kalahandi, 86 each from Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur, 81 from Koraput, 80 from Nuapada, 78 from Sonepur, 75 from Balangir, 73 each from Bhadrak and Keonjhar, 68 from Sundargarh, 53 from Malkangiri, 42 from Nayagarh, 41 each from Ganjam and Rayagada, 31 from Gajapati. 12 from Deogarh and 189 from State Pool have been recovered from Covid-19 today, according to the Health dept.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,77,585, the Health Dept tweeted.
Another 4014 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 28.09.2020
545 from Khordha
404 from Cuttack
298 from Puri
212 from Jagatsinghpur
167 from Jajapur
159 from Mayurbhanj
157 from Sambalpur
143 from Anugul
131 from Baleswar
130 from Kandhamal
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 28, 2020
41 from Ganjam
41 from Rayagada
31 from Gajapati
12 from Deogarh
189 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 177585
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 28, 2020