Bhubaneswar : Another 4014 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. All of them have been discharged from different COVID Hospitals across the state, it added.

As many as 545 persons from Khordha, 404 from Cuttack, 298 from Puri, 212 from Jagatsinghpur, 167 from Jajapur, 159 from Mayurbhanj, 157 from Sambalpur, 143 from Anugul, 131 from Baleswar, 130 from Kandhamal,124 from Jharsuguda, 119 from Kendrapara, 113 from Bargarh, 113 from Boudh,90 from Kalahandi, 86 each from Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur, 81 from Koraput, 80 from Nuapada, 78 from Sonepur, 75 from Balangir, 73 each from Bhadrak and Keonjhar, 68 from Sundargarh, 53 from Malkangiri, 42 from Nayagarh, 41 each from Ganjam and Rayagada, 31 from Gajapati. 12 from Deogarh and 189 from State Pool have been recovered from Covid-19 today, according to the Health dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,77,585, the Health Dept tweeted.

Another 4014 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 28.09.2020 545 from Khordha

404 from Cuttack

298 from Puri

212 from Jagatsinghpur

167 from Jajapur

159 from Mayurbhanj

157 from Sambalpur

143 from Anugul

131 from Baleswar

130 from Kandhamal — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 28, 2020