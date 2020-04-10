4000 Covid-19 Test Kits Reach Odisha, Via Special Air Cargo From Maharashtra

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: In order to strengthen the Odisha Government’s efforts to boost the Coronavirus testing facilities in the state, 4000 test kits have been bought in. 

Covid-19 test kits for 4000 tests, reagents and Viral Transport Medium (VTM) kits were airlifted from Mumbai (Maharashtra) through special air cargo. 

It will help strengthen the Odisha Government’s efforts to ramp up the Coronavirus testing facilities: State Department of Health. 

Related News

4 New COVID 19 Positive Cases confirmed in Odisha, Total…

COVID 19 +ve found 70-yr-old, brought from WB was admitted…

COVID 19: Penalty for not wearing masks in public is Rs. 200…

Odisha’s Nabarangpur Sub-Collector attacked by…

It is noteworthy that as of yesterday, there have been a total of 48 positive cases in Odisha.

You might also like
State

4 New COVID 19 Positive Cases confirmed in Odisha, Total Count reaches 48

State

COVID 19 +ve found 70-yr-old, brought from WB was admitted to Apollo Hosp,…

State

COVID 19: Penalty for not wearing masks in public is Rs. 200 in Odisha

State

Odisha’s Nabarangpur Sub-Collector attacked by villagers: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.