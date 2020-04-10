Bhubaneswar: In order to strengthen the Odisha Government’s efforts to boost the Coronavirus testing facilities in the state, 4000 test kits have been bought in.

Covid-19 test kits for 4000 tests, reagents and Viral Transport Medium (VTM) kits were airlifted from Mumbai (Maharashtra) through special air cargo.

It will help strengthen the Odisha Government’s efforts to ramp up the Coronavirus testing facilities: State Department of Health.

It is noteworthy that as of yesterday, there have been a total of 48 positive cases in Odisha.