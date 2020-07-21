Bhubaneswar: As many as 400 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department. All of them were discharged from the different COVID hospitals in the state, it added.

The fresh recoveries include 137 persons from Ganjam district, 58 from Cuttack, 46 from Khordha, 41 from Koraput, 37 from Jajpur, 14 from Keonjhar, 10 from Kendrapara , 9 from Mayurbhanj , 7 from Nayagarh, 7 from Sundergarh, 5 from Baragarh, 5 from Jagatsinghpur, 5 from Sonepur, 4 each from Angul, Kalahandi & Puri, 3 from Boudh, 2 from Bhadrak, 1 each from Rayagada & Sambalpur,

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13309, tweeted the Health Dept.