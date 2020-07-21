Odisha recovery cases

400 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recoveries crosses 13000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 400 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department. All of them were discharged from the different COVID hospitals in the state, it added.

The fresh recoveries include 137 persons from Ganjam district, 58 from Cuttack, 46 from Khordha, 41 from Koraput, 37 from Jajpur, 14 from Keonjhar, 10 from Kendrapara , 9 from Mayurbhanj , 7 from Nayagarh, 7 from Sundergarh, 5 from Baragarh, 5 from Jagatsinghpur, 5 from Sonepur, 4 each from Angul, Kalahandi & Puri, 3 from Boudh, 2 from Bhadrak, 1 each from Rayagada & Sambalpur,

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13309, tweeted the Health Dept.

You might also like
Entertainment

Bijay Mohanty’s Mother Knows The Demise Of Son From TV, Thinks He Still Acting; Watch

State

Cuttack city reports 32 fresh COVID-19 cases

State

95-Yr-Old Man From Ganjam Wins Battle Against Covid, Odisha CM Showers Praise

State

N95 Masks With Respirators Unsafe Warns, Ministry Of Health India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.