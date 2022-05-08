40-year-old patient found hanging in govt hospital of Rourkela

Rourkela: A 40-year-old man committed suicide from the window railings in front of the burn ward of the government hospital in Rourkela on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahar Jhara, a native of Kuanramunda.

Report says, Jhara was admitted to the hospital and was undergoing treatment at the orthopedics ward. On Sunday morning he was found hanging from the window railing of the hospital.

On being informed, Raghunathpali police have registered a case in this matter and sent the body of the deceased for autopsy and have started a probe into the matter.

The hospital authorities have also formed a committee to investigate the case.