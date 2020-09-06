40 women volunteer to donate eyes after death in Odisha!

Baripada: Setting an example for others, at least 40 women have reportedly expressed their willingness to donate their eyes after their death in Rairangpur area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, the women pledged to donate their eyes after their demise as they signed the ‘Voluntary Eye Donation’ form consenting their will of social service.

The women signed the ‘Voluntary Eye Donation’ form during an awareness programme which was organised on the premises of Satyanarayana Temple by the Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, Rairangpur branch.

Several competition including speech and drawing were concluded on the theme of eye donation. Later, the winners were given prizes by the organisers.