Bhubaneswar: Odisha has administered as many as 40 lakh doses of Covid vaccine successfully. The vaccines have been given to the healthcare workers, frontline warriors and citizens above 45 years of age.

Another positive factor is that the vaccine has been  administered in a short time period of 70 days ( that is from: 16.01.2021 to 09.04.2021 excluding holidays). 

The batch-wise division for 10 lakh vaccines and the time period taken to administer it is as below:

1st 10 lakh in 45 days
2nd 10 lakh in 11 days
3rd 10 lakh in 08 days
4th 10 lakh in 06 days

The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha has Congratulated the Health Work Force for their commitment to fight the COVID 19 pandemic.

