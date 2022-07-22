40 exam aspirants fall victim of fraud in Odisha’s Jajpur dist

Jajpur: More than 40 B.Ed aspirants became prey to a fraud in Odisha as an agent dupes them with Rs. 20 thousand from each. The incident took place in Jajpur district of Odisha in which examinees from Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore districts became victim of fraud.

They have lodged a complaint at the Police Station after being deprived of appearing in the exam.

As per the complaint, the students had filed application through an agent to appear in the B.Ed exam of Andhra University. The aspirants had given their certificates to the agent.

Each of them had also given Rs 20 thousand in cash to the agent.

The exam had been scheduled for yesterday.

The agent had said the students to reach Jarka from where they would have gone by a bus.

Accordingly, the students from different districts got assembled at the bus point on July 19 but the bus did not come.

As the bus did not come for long hours the students called the agent but his phone came switched off.

Now, they got to know that they became prey to a fraud.

Following the fraud they have lodged a written complaint in Dharamshala Police Station and seeking strict action against the accused agent.

