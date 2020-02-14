4-yr-old, 6-yr-old Minor girls raped in Odisha’s Gajapati district

Paralakhemundi: A four year old minor girl has been allegedly raped in a villager under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district of Odisha. Similarly, in another case, a six year old minor girl has been allegedly raped in Dundiguda village under Adaba police station of the same district. Two separate complaints have been lodged with Police in this connection.

As per the complaint, at about 5 pm on Thursday the four year old girl was alone at her house while her parents had gone outside for a short while. Taking opportunity of her parents’ absence from the house the accused lured her and took her to his home and allegedly raped her.

After her father and mother returned to home, they came to know about the crime. The victim’s mother than went to the police station and lodged a complaint about it.

The victim was sent for medical test while the accused has been detained by Police and now is being interrogated.

The accused person, a married man, has been identified as Sashindra Paika of the same village.

In another case, a six year old minor girl has been raped by a 17 year old minor boy in Dundiguda village under Adaba police limits in Gajapati district. A police complaint has been lodged in this matter. Acting upon the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother Police sent the victim and the accused person for medical test and later sent the accused to the juvenile home.

As per the complaint, when the girl was playing in front of her house, the accused lured her and took her to his home and allegedly raped her.