4 youths killed in different accidents in Odisha

Balasore: At least two youths were killed after being hit by an unknown speeding vehicle at Jaleswar area in Balasore district late last night.

Report says, the two youths were travelling on a motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind.

Following the accident, the duo fell off the bike receiving serious multiple injuries. Both the victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead by the doctors.

Later, Police reached the spot and a case was registered against the unknown accused who fled from the spot.

In another incident, two youths were killed after their motorcycle hit a roadside tree near Balisuga under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Diggal and Markanda Patra, residents of Kutikia village under Baligua police limits.

According to sources, the accident took place when two persons were on their way to Kutikia village from Baliguda on a bike. Meanwhile, the bike crashed into a roadside tree. As a result, the duo died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.