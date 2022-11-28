4-year-old kid drowns in pond in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a four year old child reportedly drowned in Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in a pond near Belguntha of the district.

Identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the four year old child was playing near the pond. At this time somehow he went inside the water and drowned.

The locals then rushed to the spot and fished out the child from the pond water. He was then rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital. Yet, the doctors there declared him dead.

After getting information Belguntha police reached the spot and started investigation. Further investigation of the case is underway.