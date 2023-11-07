4-year-old girl sexually assaulted and killed in Bhubaneswar, scientific team conducts probe

Bhubaneswar: In the latest development in the matter of the minor being sexually assaulted and killed in Bhubaneswar, a scientific team has initiated a probe into the matter.

In a shameful and shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed in Bhubaneswar on Monday. It is worth mentioning here that after the incident, the maternal uncle of the minor girl identified as Ghania Das has been missing.

The incident had taken place in Abhiram slum under the Airfield Police Station area of the State capital city of Odisha. The miscreant had reportedly killed the minor girl by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon after raping her.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Cops have reportedly launched a search operation for the accused who is said to be on the ran after committing the crime.

According to the latest reports in this matter the police has recovered the blood soaked dress and a blood stained knife from the scene of the gruesome act. It has been further found out that the alleged sexual offender had bought chocolates from a nearby shop before committing the crime.

He had then offered the chocolate to the four-year-old girl inside the house and sexually assaulted and murdered her on the spot, said reliable reports in this regard.

Further detailed reports in this regard awaited.

