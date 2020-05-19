Rape Girl child

4-Year-Old Girl Raped In Odisha’s Koraput, Hospitalised

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Goudaguda village under Kakiriguma police limits in Odisha’s Koraput district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The girl was rushed to Kakiriguma hospital in a critical condition. From there she was taken to  Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput as her condition was deteriorated, informed  Kakiriguma IIC Dhiren Patnaik.

The police have launched a hunt to nab the accused, who is suspected to be a local resident, he added.

