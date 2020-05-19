Koraput: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Goudaguda village under Kakiriguma police limits in Odisha’s Koraput district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The girl was rushed to Kakiriguma hospital in a critical condition. From there she was taken to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput as her condition was deteriorated, informed Kakiriguma IIC Dhiren Patnaik.

The police have launched a hunt to nab the accused, who is suspected to be a local resident, he added.