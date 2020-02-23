Bhadrak : A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Lunisahi village under Naikanidihi police limits in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Saturday.

The minor girl has been admitted at the Basudevpur Community Health Centre for treatment.

According to reports, one Jagannath Das of the village called the minor girl to his house alluring her with chocolates and grapes while she was returning home after her tuition at around 9 AM today. He then allegedly raped the girl.

The matter came to light when the minor girl returned home crying and bleeding profusely. She narrated the matter to her mother.

The incident sparked a public outcry in the village. The villagers immediately detained the accused and later handed over to the local police.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint against the accused at Naikanidihi police station in this connection.

The victim has been medically examined and further investigation is underway, police said.