4-year-old dies as wall collapses in Keonjhar of Odisha
In a tragic incident, a four-year-old child died on the spot as a wall collapsed and fell on him on Saturday in Keonjhar district of Odisha.
According to reliable reports, a part of the wall of a house collapsed. The incident occurred in Hatimra Sahi under Budhakhaman village in Ghatagaon.
A pall of gloom has descended on the village after the incident.
The Ghatagaon police has started investigation on the scene. Detailed reports awaited in the matter.