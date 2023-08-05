4-year-old dies as wall collapses in Keonjhar of Odisha

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old child died on the spot as a wall collapsed and fell on him on Saturday in Keonjhar district of Odisha. 

Ghatagaon: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old child died on the spot as a wall collapsed and fell on him on Saturday in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to reliable reports, a part of the wall of a house collapsed. The incident occurred in Hatimra Sahi under Budhakhaman village in Ghatagaon.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village after the incident.

The Ghatagaon police has started investigation on the scene. Detailed reports awaited in the matter.

