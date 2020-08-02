4-year-old critical as iron rod pierces into his neck in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: A four-year-old kid was admitted to hospital in critical condition as an iron rod pierced into his neck. He was admitted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha. As per latest reports, doctors have managed to take out the rod from the child’s neck.

As per reports, the son of Jagyanseni Gouda of Khandadeuli village under Khallikote block of Ganjam district got injured when he was playing. An iron rod somehow pierced in to his neck.

The kid was immediately rushed to MKCG hospital. However, although it was an urgent case, the kid struggled for long two hours on the hospital bed as no doctor came for treatment. However, later a few local journalists intervened and his treatment initiated.

After removal of the iron rod from his neck, news about the kid’s health condition is yet to come.

More details awaited.