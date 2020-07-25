Puri: Four wards of the Penthakata area have been declared as containment zones for 10 days after more than 40 people tested positive for COVID-19 within two days.

The containment zone will be in effect from 9 pm of July 24 till 5 am of August 3.

The district administration have ordered wards No. 25, 26, 31 and 32 to remain as containment zones.

The areas that will come under the containment zone are as follows:

Youth Hostel Chhak to Kamala Hospital Chhak, Kamala Hospital Chhak to Jayee Rajguru Chhak, Jayee Rajguru Chhak to Ram Mandir Chhak, Ram Mandir Chhak to Odisha Bakery Chhak, Odisha Bakery Chhak to RWSS Office Chhak, RWSS Office Chhak to ITI Chhak, ITI Chhak to Talabania Pump House Chhak, Talabania Pump House Chhak to Ganga Mata Temple Chhak (Border area of sanctuary), Ganga Mata Temple Chhak to Pink House Hotel Chhak (along the sea beach), Pink House Hotel Chhak to Sunar Gaurang Chhak, Sunar Gaurang Chhak to Youth Hostel Chhak, Sunar Gaurang Chhak to Penthakata Chhak, Penthakata Chhak to ITI Chhak.

The Collector of Puri have requested all the inhabitants within the containment zone not to move out of their houses and and no public are allowed to enter into the containment zone. All the shopping and commercial establishments of whatsoever nature should be closed immediately.

All the medical establishments and essential commodities will be ensured through various authorised vendors under the permission of the Executive Officer, Puri Municipality.