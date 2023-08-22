Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

4 teachers suspended over standard three boy’s death in Nuapada of Odisha

In a recent development in the standard three boy's death in Nuapada of Odisha, as many as four teachers have been suspended.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
boy falls into drain in odisha
Image Credit: The Hans India

In a tragic incident in Nuapada district of Odisha, a standard three boy fell in a drain and died on on August 22 (Monday).

The incident was reported from Bubhapara Primary High School under Boden Police Station of Nuapada District.

A class III student died after drowning in a drain near the school. The dead student was 8-year-old and was the son of Rudramadhava Jagat of Bubhapara village.

It is worth mentioning that, the local people have protested in front of the school demanding compensation to the family of the deceased student and action against the teacher who has shown negligence.

Boden police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

