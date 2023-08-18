4 teachers arrested in Odisha for producing fake certificate

Bolangir: There has been a remarkable rise in the number of fake teachers in Odisha, on Friday as many as four teachers were arrested in Bolangir.

The Government has promised strict action against fake teachers. The District Education Officer of Bolangir today dismissed four fake teachers.

The expelled teachers are Sanjit Pani Mahanand, Mrinmayi Panda, Biranchi Prasad Naik and Alma Topo. All of them had got the government job by submitting fake certificates.

The District Education Officer filed a complaint with the town police station. It has been reported that the other three fake teachers are still missing.

According to reports, hundreds of fake teachers have been under the scanner of the School and Mass Education Department Government of Odisha.

While there are hundreds of teachers under the scanner of the mass education department, the education authorities of 30 districts have been instructed to strictly check the qualification certificates of the concerned teachers.

The department has asked the district level officers to thoroughly check whether the qualification certificates of all the teachers who have obtained degrees from the state and outside the state are genuine or not.