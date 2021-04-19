4 Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1948 In The State

Bhubaneswar: Four more Covid positives succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Regret to inform the demise of four numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals said the Health Department:

A 53 years old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus. A 40 years old male of Keonjhar district. A 43 years old male of Sundargarh district. A 50 years old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

The death toll in Odisha has risen up to 1948 following the deaths.

It is noteworthy that, as many as 4445 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.