4 succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha, Toll rises to 8,150

Bhubaneswar: As many as four COVID infected patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

With the death of the these COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,150.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 65 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 40 years old Female of Kendrapara District.

3. A 91 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Parkinsonism, Cerebro Vascular Accident .

4. A 53 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

