Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,843.

“Regret to inform the demise of three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” said the Health Department.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 70-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 72-year-old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 77-year-old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Liver Disease & cerebrovascular accident.

4.A 52-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.