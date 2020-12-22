covid death odisha
Representational Image

4 Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha Today

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,843.

“Regret to inform the demise of three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” said the Health Department.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 70-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 72-year-old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 77-year-old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Liver Disease & cerebrovascular accident.

4.A 52-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

You might also like
State

Watch: Snowfall Yet Again In Daringbadi, Phulbani Records Lowest Of 4.0°C

State

Senior Clerk Of RB Division Under Vigilance Scanner In Odisha

State

Fake Cement Manufacturing Unit Busted In Cuttack 1 Arrested

State

10K Penalty Slapped On Bus Drivers Each For Drunken Driving In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.