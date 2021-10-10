4 succumb to Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar, Death toll rises to 8,249

Bhubaneswar: As many as seven COVID infected patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 66 years old female of Angul District who was also suffering from Dengue.

2. A 74 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

3. A 69 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 77 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

5. A 77 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6. A 71 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Cerebro Vascular Accident & Right Hemiplegia.

7. A 55 years old female of Nabarangapur District.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.

Also Read: Odisha sees slight marginal rise in Covid cases, 92 children infected

