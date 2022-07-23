4 students critical after being attacked by teacher in Odisha

By WCE 3
students critical after being attacked by teacher in Odisha

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, four girl students sustained critical injuries after being attacked by their teacher in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

One Kalpataru Mallick, the math teacher of Sunamuhin Panchayat High School in the district allegedly beat the class eight students black and blue after they failed to answer some questions.

Some of the students allegedly sustained grievous injuries on their hands and heads. They were rushed to the Basudevpur Hospital for treatment.

A team of cops from Kasia Meraine Police Station rushed to the school and detained Mallick for interrogation after the victim students narrated their ordeals.

You might also like
State

Assault on Prakruti Mishra by co-actor Babushaan’s wife: Prakruti’s father files…

State

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for next 3 days in Odisha, check details

State

Koraput’s caffeine fix: Coffee cultivation mitigates distressed migration among…

State

Mayurbhanj: Bodies of woman and her brother in law recovered from forest

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.