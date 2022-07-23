4 students critical after being attacked by teacher in Odisha

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, four girl students sustained critical injuries after being attacked by their teacher in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

One Kalpataru Mallick, the math teacher of Sunamuhin Panchayat High School in the district allegedly beat the class eight students black and blue after they failed to answer some questions.

Some of the students allegedly sustained grievous injuries on their hands and heads. They were rushed to the Basudevpur Hospital for treatment.

A team of cops from Kasia Meraine Police Station rushed to the school and detained Mallick for interrogation after the victim students narrated their ordeals.