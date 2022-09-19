4 Sluice gates of Hirakud Dam to open today, See details

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam authorities will open four sluice gates on Monday. The gates will be opened in phase wise manner at 10 am today.

Reportedly, the inflow of water into Hirakud Dam was 4,39,291 cusec while outflow stood at 5,63,806 cusec.

The authorities have taken this decision to open the gates of Diamond Reservoir as there is a possibility of heavy rain.

Heavy rains will increase the water level of the reservoir. Currently, the water level of Hirakud dam is 629.27 feet. Similarly, when there is rain at the upper catchment, 91 thousand 508 cusecs of water is entering the dam every second.

The people living in low-lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river. Heavy rainfall across Odisha has been witnessed for the past two days.