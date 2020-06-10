Rourkela: In a shocking incident, four Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans have been arrested on charges of beating an Assistant Railway Manager. The police of Bondamunda area in Odisha’s Rourkela has arrested them.

The manager identified as Praveen Meena had had an argument with the four RPF jawans. Later, Meena was later beaten up and verbally abused by the RPF jawans.

Meena later filed a complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, Bondamunda police have arrested the jawans and registered a case under sections 143, 294, 341, 323, 506, 427, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Further investigation is being done.