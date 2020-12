4 Quintals of Sandalwood Seized In Odisha, 3 Arrested

4 Quintals of Sandalwood Seized In Odisha, 3 Arrested

Cuttack: The Special Task Force(STF) of Crime Branch have seized 4.60 quintals of sandalwood worth over Rs 70 lakh from Dalajodi jungle under Tangi police limits in Cuttac

STF of #Odisha Crime Branch seizes 4.60 quintals of sandalwood worth over Rs 70 lakh from a forest in Tangi police limits, #Cuttack; 3 persons arrested