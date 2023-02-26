4 quintals ganja seized, 2 arrested in Odisha

Berhampur: As much as four quintals of ganja has been seized and two persons have been arrested by a special team of Excise Department in Ganjam of Odisha.

After getting a reliable tip-off about a vehicle transporting ganja from Gajapati to Bhubaneswar the flying squad of the Excise department conducted a raid near Mahurikalua in Ganjam.

The police intercepted the vehicle and found that there was as much as four quintals of ganja. They have also arrested two person sin this relation and are questioning them.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.