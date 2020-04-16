4 Policemen Injured, As Mob Of 30-40 People Attack Them Near Odisha-Jharkhand Border

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Karanjia: 4 policemen have been injured by a mob in the Odisha-Jharkhand  border. The attack has taken place near Raruan block in Benisag area.

Related News

IndiGo To Resume Its Flight Services From 4th May 2020

Mercury Rises In Odisha, Temperature Reaches 40 Degree Mark…

Odisha’s Khurda Declared As Covid-19 Hotspot, Among…

1 Covid-19 Positive Recovers, No Positive Cases Reported…

According to sources a mob consisting of around 30-40 people have broken a temporary gate and wanted to barge in. The policemen tried to stop them and have been injured.

The protest allegedly took place to break the sealing of the border. The border had been sealed to prevent people from coming in or going out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You might also like
State

IndiGo To Resume Its Flight Services From 4th May 2020

State

Mercury Rises In Odisha, Temperature Reaches 40 Degree Mark In 10 Districts

State

Odisha’s Khurda Declared As Covid-19 Hotspot, Among 123 Such Districts In India

State

1 Covid-19 Positive Recovers, No Positive Cases Reported Yesterday In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.