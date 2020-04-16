Karanjia: 4 policemen have been injured by a mob in the Odisha-Jharkhand border. The attack has taken place near Raruan block in Benisag area.

According to sources a mob consisting of around 30-40 people have broken a temporary gate and wanted to barge in. The policemen tried to stop them and have been injured.

The protest allegedly took place to break the sealing of the border. The border had been sealed to prevent people from coming in or going out due to the coronavirus pandemic.