4 of family critical in sword attack over past enmity in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Anandapur: In fallout of a past enmity, four persons of a family sustained critical injuries in sword attack in Odisha. The incident took place in Ramachandrapur village in Anandapur area of Keonjhar district.

As per reports, the nephew of one Benudhar Behera of Ramachandrapur village had married the niece of one Ramesh Behera of Khalana village two months ago. The two first fell in love and then married. The couple was living in the house of Benudhar Behera. Accordingly enmity started between the families of Ramesh and Benudhar.

Yesterday night Ramesh ventured into the house of Benudhar accompanied by 10 others and attacked the family members with sharp weapons. As a result Benudhar, his wife Malati, his nephew and his wife sustained critical injuries. They have been admitted to the hospital in Sainkula.

Among the four persons, Benudhar’s condition is said to be most critical.

After getting information about the attack IIC of Ramachandrapur police station reached Sainkula hospital and started investigation.

Police have launched a manhunt in Khalana village while the accused persons are still at large and so yet to be nabbed.