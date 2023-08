4 Odisha Police Personnel to get Union Home Minister’s Excellence in Investigation Medal 2023; Check full list

Bhubaneswar: Four police officers from Odisha have been named recipients of the coveted “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2023. The medal, established in 2018, aims to elevate the standards of professional crime investigation and commend outstanding contributions in this field. The announcement of the awardees is traditionally made on August 12th each year.

The distinguished Odisha police personnel who will be honored with this esteemed award include:

Durgesh Nandini Mohanty, Inspector, UPD Cuttack

Prasant Kumar Sahoo, Inspector, Ganjam

Manas Ranjan Pradhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP), Sundargarh

Pravat Kumar Biswal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP), Sundargarh

Among the 140 recipients of this year’s awards, 15 hail from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while 12 belong to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Furthermore, 10 commendable officers originate from Uttar Pradesh, with Kerala and Rajasthan contributing 9 each. Similarly, 8 personnel from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Madhya Pradesh, and 6 from Gujarat are among the awardees, with the remainder stemming from various states, union territories, and organizations. Of particular significance is the inclusion of 22 accomplished women police officers in this esteemed roster.

NAME OF OFFICERS AWARDED “UNION HOME MINISTER’S MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE IN INVESTIGATION FOR THE YEAR 2023