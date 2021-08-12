4 Odisha cops awarded medal for Excellence In Investigation

Bhubaneswar: The Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2021 has been awarded to four police officials of Odisha out of 153 police personnels in the country.

They are Debendra Kumar Mallick, SDPO Athagad,Debendra Kumar Biswal, Inspector, Trupti Ranjan Nayak, SI, and Srikanta Sahu, SI.

This medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 are from Kerala and Rajasthan Police, 8 are from Tamil Nadu Police, 7 are from Bihar, 6 each are from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi Police and the remaining from the other States/UTs. These include twenty eight (28) women Police officials.