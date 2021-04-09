Ganjam: With the increase of Covid cases throughout the country in the second phase, four Odia workers have lost their lives in Surat of Gujarat.

According to reports, the deceased workers belong to Ganjam district of Odisha.

The families of the deceased workers will be provided with all the facilities from Red Cross, informed Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Meanwhile, workers are returning to the state from different states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka due to which Bhubaneswar railway station has remained crowded for the last one week.

The passengers who are arriving by train from outside Odisha are going through thermal screening and the Covid detection tests.

In the last 24 hours, Gujarat reported 4,021 cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic struck the state, with Ahmedabad and Surat districts bearing nearly 50 per cent of the state’s caseload and Ahmedabad adding nearly 500 active cases in a single day taking the total cases up to 951.