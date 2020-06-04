4 New COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, See Details

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Four new positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area during the last 24 hours. It is noteworthy that 25 positive cases have been detected in Khurda today.
1 of them is a home quarantine case, while 3 others are local contact cases.
The Details Are As Follows: 
1 case detected from home quarantine linked to earlier positive case of Kalinga Vihar. 
1 case belong to Aiginia, Patrapada area.
1 case is an employee of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
1 case belongs to Dumduma area with secondary contact of one of the earlier positive case of Kalinga Vihar. 
Further contact tracing going on. Primary contacts and neighbours are being home quarantined and will be on active surveillance.
