Malkangiri: Four Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh . Four AK 47 rifles and a huge cache of ammunition seized from them, intimated Rajnandgaon SP.

As per reports, acting on a tip-off about the presence of ultras in the forest, security forces had launched the operation.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, Naxals suddenly came out of the jungle and started shooting at the security personnel and 4 naxals were killed in the encounter.

The four slain ultras are believed to be from the Jhiram ghati where Congress leader Mahendra Karma and his PSO were killed in 2013.