Bhubaneswar: Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the State up to 54, the Health department said.

Four COVID-19 positive cases confirmed today so far. Technical issues in the website being rectified. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 11, 2020

Out of the total COVID- positive cases in the state, as many as 37 active coronavirus cases are currently undergoing treatment at various designated COVID-19 hospitals .

Earlier in the day, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Shalini Pandit said that out of 37 COVID-19 active cases in the state, only two patients need medical care while the rest 35 patients do not need any special medical attention and they will be discharged from the hospital soon.

So far in Odisha, as many 12 persons have been recovered from the deadly infection while one 72-year-old man of Bhubneswar died of the coronavirus,