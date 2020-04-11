COVID19
Representational image

4 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha; Tally rises to 54

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Saturday, taking the total number of positive  cases in the State up to 54, the Health department said.

Out of the total COVID- positive cases in the state, as many as 37 active coronavirus cases are currently undergoing treatment at  various designated COVID-19 hospitals .

Earlier in the day, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Shalini Pandit said that out of 37 COVID-19 active cases in the state, only two patients need medical care while the rest 35 patients do not need any special medical attention and they will be discharged from the hospital soon.

So far in Odisha, as many 12 persons have been recovered from the deadly infection while one 72-year-old man of Bhubneswar died of the coronavirus,

