4 more Corona positive cases reported in Odisha: Tally reaches 87

By KalingaTV Bureau
4

Bhubaneswar: Four more COVID positive cases found on Thursday in Odisha. After this four, the total number of Corona positive cases in the state rises to 87.

The four news cases are from Jajpur. With this four, the total number of Corona positive cases in Jajpur rises to 12.

Now, total recovered cases in the state is 33.

The Health and Family Welfare department of Govt of Odisha intimated about it.

With this now the total number of active cases in the state is 53.

More details awaited.

